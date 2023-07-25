Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 22, 2015

    LLAP in Style: A Spock Car Decal Set

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com recently previewed ThinkGeek's new TNGAprons and Romulan Ale Pint Glasses

    , and now we're happy toshare details about another fresh product, the Live Long & Prosper: Spock Car Decals. Each set includes two decals and each features the Vulcan salute and the words Live Long and Prosper.The large decal measures 6 1/4" tall and 4" wide, while the small one measures 2 1/4" tall by 1 1/2" wide. Each set costs $7.99. Visit ThinkGeek.com to purchase.

