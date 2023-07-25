Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 2, 2013

    Live Long And... Bazinga

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Live long and… bazinga! If you’re a fan of Star Trek and The Big Bang Theory, you’re in luck. Funko has just introduced a quartet of Star Trek / Big Bang Theory Wacky Wobblers. Yes, they’re Star Trek-themed bobbleheads of Sheldon, Leonard, Raj and Howard. All four guys are depicted wearing Starfleet uniforms, with Leonard, Raj and Howard wielding phasers and Sheldon flashing the split-fingered Vulcan greeting gesture. Each Star Trek Big Bang Theory Wacky Wobbler measures 7 inches tall and comes on a standalone base.

