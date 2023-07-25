Live in Luxury This Summer

Just like last year, you can participate in floater challenge courses to earn Risian pearls that you can trade for a Risian corvette, but this year the Risians are offering their luxury cruiser as well. This ship is a space yacht with all the amenities - a floating reminder of your summer vacation that you can take to the stars. Once you’ve earned the corvette or the luxury cruiser, the Risians will give you a significant discount if you want to pick up another one. (Any character on your account will get this discount once you’ve unlocked it.)

To staff your summer starships, you’ll want new crew, and the Risians have offered up some of their own Duty Officers for recruitment. To earn the loyalty of the Risians, you must learn their ways, so you’ll have to complete some of the activities on the island and see some of the sights before you can requisition them, and the best duty officers will require the most commitment. Risian duty officers include Helm Officers, Geologists, and Entertainers with all-new, unique active roster abilities like Risian Drift, Tectonics Expert, and Emergency Power to Party.

The summer event runs on Risa this year from June 5 until July 17. We’ll see you there

Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit startrekonline.com, register for a free account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, just log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.