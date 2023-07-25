Lindelof Drops Trek Sequel Hints

Damon Lindelof has been making the rounds touting the upcoming sci-fi saga Prometheus, which he co-wrote and co-produced, and, along the way, he's talked just a bit about the upcoming Star Trek sequel, which he's co-written and co-produced as well. Collider, for example, got him chatting about the impact of the sequel filming on the Sony lot, as opposed to Star Trek (2009), which went before the camera at Paramount.

"It was incredible, and I think that Trek 2—there's certainly an instinct to just go bigger in the second movie, and one of the things that we did was we connected all the sets, so you can just basically follow the actors off the bridge, into a turbo lift, down, walking through a plaza, into the med bay as opposed to [having to] cut every time you do that, because when we were shooting on the Paramount stages we just didn't have the money to connect all the sets," Lindelof told the site. "So the first day that I actually walked on the Enterprise, you walked through the Enterprise and it's a very insular experience of like, 'Wow I'm actually on a starcraft.'"