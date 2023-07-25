Lindelof And Giacchino Venture To Tomorrowland

The countdown to Tomorrowland began in earnest yesterday with the release of the first trailer for the film, which was co-written and co-produced by Damon Lindelof and features a score by Michael Giacchino. Lindelof co-produced Star Trek (2009) and co-wrote and co-produced Star Trek Into Darkness, while Giacchino scored both Trek adventures.

Check out the trailer:

And here's the official synopsis: "Bound by a shared destiny, former boy-genius Frank (George Clooney), jaded by disillusionment, and Casey (Britt Robertson), a bright, optimistic teen bursting with scientific curiosity, embark on a danger-filled mission to unearth the secrets of an enigmatic place somewhere in time and space known only as 'Tomorrowland.' What they must do there changes the world—and them—forever."

Tomorrowland will open on May 22, 2015.