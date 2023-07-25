Lin Announces One-Time Only Beyond Fan Event

Justin Lin, director of Star Trek Beyond, has announced a May 20 date for a first-ever, one-time-only fan event to celebrate Star Trek's 50th anniversary and the film's upcoming July 22 release. The event will be held at the historic Paramount Pictures studio lot and highlights will include the premiere of the newest Star Trek Beyond trailer, an exclusive first look at previously unseen footage from Beyond, a Q&A with Lin, cast members and crew, as well as special guest appearances and other surprises. Additionally, the Q&A will be streamed via Facebook Live."As a lifelong fan of Trek, we wanted to do something special for the fans," Lin said in a statement, "and we couldn't think of a better way to do that than creating an event dedicated to them in the year that we also come together to celebrate the series’ amazing 50th year."