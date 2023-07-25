Limited-Edition Trek Pins and Pin Sets Coming Soon

The pins will be available for purchase on the FanSets official website at www.fansets.com. There, fans can also learn about coming events and products, a special membership club that will be coming later this year, and receive exclusive “members-only” pins and special savings.

Additionally, FanSets will also have its special booth at conventions around the country, including Star Trek Las Vegas, Star Trek: Mission New York, New York Comic-Con and many other sci-fi/comic conventions around the U.S. Fans and collectors will also be able to find the official Star Trek

FanSets pins in specialty stores in the U.S., Canada and around the world.For those intrigued by the Augmented Reality (AR) pins, they'll be available later this year and will showcase an entirely new way to experience fan memorabilia. AR pins will each be associated with a particular 3D image that can be viewed through a special Smartphone and tablet app. When particular pins are collected together, the app recreates a scene from the corresponding Star Trek TV show, movie or print media in glorious 3D, such as a space battle from the Star Trek universe. The app will feature light, sound effects and theme music with accompanying battle sounds. The music begins to play as a moveable portion of the pin is activated.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about FanSets pins.