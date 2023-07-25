Published Apr 9, 2012
Limited-Edition 'First Contact' CD Now Available
Limited-Edition 'First Contact' CD Now Available
Jerry Goldsmith’s soaring score for Star Trek: First Contact is back in the spotlight with GNP Crescendo Records’ release today of a limited edition collector’s CD of the soundtrack. Goldsmith, who composed the Oscar-nominated score for Star Trek: The Motion Picture and several other Trek films, as well as the main-title themes for The Next Generation and Voyager, passed away in 2004, but GNP Crescendo’s First Contact CD has been remastered by Bruce Botnick, Goldsmith’s long-time recording engineer, and features almost 80 minutes of music by Jerry Goldsmith’s and his son, Joel. New material includes a “first contact” theme sounded by a French horn.
The Star Trek: First Contact Complete Motion Picture Score is accompanied by an informative16-page booklet that includes notes by Jeff Bond and John Takis, and is illustrated with pictures from First Contact. The CD is only available in physical form and is part of a limited edition of 10,000. It’s priced at $19.98 and can be purchased at the GNP Crescendo Records site by clicking HERE.