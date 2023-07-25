Limited-Edition 'First Contact' CD Now Available

Jerry Goldsmith’s soaring score for Star Trek: First Contact is back in the spotlight with GNP Crescendo Records’ release today of a limited edition collector’s CD of the soundtrack. Goldsmith, who composed the Oscar-nominated score for Star Trek: The Motion Picture and several other Trek films, as well as the main-title themes for The Next Generation and Voyager, passed away in 2004, but GNP Crescendo’s First Contact CD has been remastered by Bruce Botnick, Goldsmith’s long-time recording engineer, and features almost 80 minutes of music by Jerry Goldsmith’s and his son, Joel. New material includes a “first contact” theme sounded by a French horn.