Published Feb 28, 2019
A "Light and Shadows" Primer
Get prepared for episode seven with highlights from "The Sound of Thunder" and a preview of "Light and Shadows"
Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - Light and Shadows
In episode seven, Burnham goes to Vulcan in search of Spock, where she unearths surprising family secrets. While researching what is left of the Red Angel’s signal over Kaminar, Pike and Tyler end up in battle with time itself. And, Georgiou has a few tricks up her sleeve for Leland and Section 31.
