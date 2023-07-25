Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 13, 2015

    Life, Death, & Tasha Yar

    By David McDonnell

    Weeks before the fall 1987 premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation, one of its publicists assured me as to just who the show's two "breakout" characters would be, the ones audiences would immediately embrace: Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Lieutenant Tasha Yar. As any fortuneteller might foresee, predictions are an iffy business. Instead, of course, Picard and two other Lieutenants (Data and Worf) emerged as The Next Generation's breakout personalities.Nonetheless, I had dutifully placed our initial Starlog interview requests for the recommended duo, although since we wanted to talk to everybody, just who went first didn't much matter. And other cast members ended up on tape and in print earlier. By the time Denise Crosby's number came up, it turns out Tasha Yar's had, too.

    Next Generation


    Starlog
    Starlog #130


    Starlog'
    Official
    Next Generation Magazine
    Skin of Evil

    Starlog #130
    "Next Generation


    Starlog
    TV Guide
    Entertainment Tonight


    The Next Generation


    Star Trek


    Starlog #130

    Miracle Mile, Pet Sematary
    Trek




    Starlog #151
    Star Trek
    Star Trek


    Yesterday's Enterprise

    Pet Sematary
    Pet Sematary




    Starlog


    Pet Sematary




    David McDonnell, "the maitre’d of the science fiction universe," has dished up coverage of pop culture for more than three decades. Beginning his professional career in 1975 with the weekly "Media Report" news column in
    , he joined
    in 1980. After 31 months as
    ’s Managing Editor (beginning in October 1982), he became that pioneering SF magazine’s longtime Editor (1985-2009). He also served as Editor of its sister publications
    and
    . At the same time, he edited numerous licensed movie one-shots (
    and James Bond films,
    , etc.) and three ongoing official magazine series devoted to Trek TV sagas (
    . He apparently still holds this galaxy’s record for editing more magazine pieces about
    in total than any other individual, human or alien.



