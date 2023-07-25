LeVar Burton to Voice Captain La Forge

Captain Geordi La Forge is ready for action -- and so is LeVar Burton. The actor, who played La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation and in the TNG films, will voice the character for the free-to-play MMORPG, Star Trek Online, it was announced today at Star Trek Las Vegas by Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a leading publisher of free-to-play MMORPGs, and Cryptic Studios. Burton will voice Captain La Forge in two featured episodes for the PC version of the game (and available at a later date on Xbox One and PlayStation®4). The first episode, to be released September 12, will celebrate TNG's 30th anniversary , and the second featured episode will kick off Star Trek Online’s next major update, Season 14, set to launch in October.

Beginning next month, captains can experience a new TNG-themed featured episode titled “Beyond the Nexus.” For the first time ever, they will encounter Starfleet Captain Geordi La Forge, brought to life by Burton. Players will join Geordi and his crew as they investigate a distress call from a Galaxy class ship whose crew is being mind-controlled by a mysterious energy source. The episode marks the release of a fully realized Galaxy class interior available for purchase and includes server-wide giveaways to celebrate TNG's 30th anniversary. Players will be able to claim the highly requested skant uniform from season one, as well as the Type 7 shuttle that was also featured in TNG.