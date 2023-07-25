Checking in With LeVar Burton

The actual hardcover book is its own thing, with beautiful art and physical pages to turn, and it’s the relatable tale of a rhino who has seen his whole world destroyed in a storm, swallows the storm and realizes that only causes more havoc.

LB: This will be released exclusively in our app, as a digital book. It will also be released as an app itself, as a digital selection. But first it’s coming out as a hardcover book. I’m a firm believer in both. As far as kids are concerned, I don’t care if it’s on a device or in a bound book, I simply want kids to read stories. So I’m a firm believer that in order to be effective, you need to be on as many platforms as you can possibly be. I’m really proud of this book and I hope it will become a tool for families to help children adjust to what it means to deal with difficult circumstances. We’re raising generations of human beings who have very little understanding or practice with the idea of processing disappointment. This is designed to teach kids the value of overcoming difficult circumstances.

The rhino, like you said, has swallowed this storm. He literally finds himself at the bottom of a very deep hole, which is a metaphor for depression, and he learns that it is through the help of others that we get through things, that none of us gets through life on our own. And that’s, I think, the core message, that we don’t do this thing called life by ourselves. It takes the love of friends and family and even strangers to help us through.

How likely is this to be book one of a series?

LB: [Laughs] If you were to ask that question of my business partner, who already has plans for next year, he’d say yes, very likely. Have I written it yet? No. But I’m really proud of this one and it does lend itself to a series, perhaps. I don’t know. I wrote Aftermath a long time ago, in the 80s, and I haven’t gone back to that although I said at the time that I absolutely planned to do a sequel. So, we’ll see. But right now, I’m on a huge promotional tour. I’ll be coming to a city near you, rest assured, doing signings and readings. You can go to www.readingrainbow.com for details.

The recent Reading Rainbow Kickstarter campaign raised $6.4 million. How will that money be used?

LB: What we are doing with it is making good on the promises we made during the Kickstarter campaign. It was called “Every child, everywhere,” and that is our intention. We’re trying to bring Reading Rainbow to all of the devices where kids consume their content these days. The first move is to the Web and into schools, and it was our pledge to give product away to schools in need, and that’s about 1,500 schools. We’ll be on Android as soon as we can make it happen. Every child… everywhere.

Reading Rainbow and Star Trek are actually intersecting thanks to the Kickstarter campaign. Your TNG co-stars and many other Trek names helped you get the word out and are now participating in live Reading Rainbow events. What did it mean to you to receive that kind of support?

LB: It’s been great. We did our first live event a few weeks ago with the Battlestar Galactica cast, and that was wildly successful. I love my Star Trek friends and they came through for me. So I’m enormously grateful to them and glad that I have the kinds of friends who feel about Reading Rainbow the way they do. The entire time I’ve been a part of the Star Trek family they’ve known about my passion for Reading Rainbow, and they’ve always supported it. So this was another time they really stepped up and came to the party.