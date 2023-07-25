Let Them Have... Cake!

“Data, sometimes a cake is just a cake.”-- Deanna Troi, “Phantasms”One of the ways that the creators of Star Trek help modern audiences identify with 23rd and 24th century characters is to show familiar celebrations and customs that have survived into the future. The use of cakes to celebrate various occasions dates back to at least classic Roman and ancient Greek eras, so it makes sense that the desert would survive into the era of Starfleet. Malcom Reed had an affinity for pineapples, for example, and to help celebrate his birthday, Hoshi Sato had a pineapple cake prepared in his honor. Of course, arguably, the most interesting (and disturbing?) use of the sweet may very well be Data’s dream-state Deanna Troi living cake from “Phantasms.”