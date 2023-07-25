"Let That Be Your Last Battlefield" -- 47 Years Later

Many fans and historians credit the enduring appeal of Star Trek: The Original Series to its smart storytelling, intriguing sci-fi and thought-provoking morality plays that tackled taboo topics. Case in point, "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield," which aired on this day -- January 10 -- in 1969. Depending on whom you talk to, however, "Battlefield" is either Trek at its best or waaaay to heavy-handed in the delivery of its message. In it, Kirk and the Enterprise crew encounter Lokai (Lou Antonio) and Bele (Frank Gorshin), two Cheron males who despise each other. Both have skin that's black on one side and white on the other, but what differentiates them, and serves as the root of their hatred, is that Bele is black on the right side and white on the left side, while Lokai is is black on the left side and white on the ride side. Even after a harrowing conflict aboard the Enterprise, the two are left on the surface of their decimated homeworld -- a homeworld torn asunder by the same hatred and bigotry roiling within them -- to determine their own fates.