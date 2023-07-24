Having been on the receiving end of such acts of helping love many, many times, I have felt their significance. Consequently, “Let me help” has become a very personal ideology to me. There are, of course, people in my immediate circle for whom I will jump in to help as quickly as I can, particularly when I have the skills or insight that I know can be of aid. Those people are, in many cases, “beyond family” for me. But, admittedly, there are also those with whom I do not share an intimate relationship that pushes me to help and consequently, I am hesitant at times. Taking it a step further, as I look at the chaos of the world, I am not hesitant as much as I feel helpless.

Ironically, it is in those latter two scenarios where I believe the truest power of “Let me help” resides. Star Trek proclaims a better, hopeful future for humanity. The Federation of the future is expansive and inclusive, not isolationist and exclusive. It relies on communal support if not universal love. To reach Star Trek’s utopian future, each of us has to expand our perspective of where we can help, looking for opportunities to assist beyond our friends and beyond our families. It is internalizing the idea that, though it has become cliché in the last two years, we’re all in this together. Because we really are.

Now, I am not naïve to think this is simple. We can be, by nature, a selfish species. I also recognize my perspective comes from a place of great privilege. But perhaps that’s the very point. Because of my privilege, I am in a better place to say “Let me help.” I may not have a cure for covid, but I can help by wearing a mask to prevent exposure and transmission to the most vulnerable. I may not be able to vote in every state, but I can donate to organizations that will fight back against abusive, oppressive, and suppressive laws. I may not be called upon to take up arms and defend my homeland from invasion, but I can find ways online and offline to care for and support the millions of refugees that are fleeing for their lives. In these, and in hundreds of smaller, more personalized ways, each of us can help build a better Star Trek-like future.