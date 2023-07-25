Leonard Nimoy Talks 'Trek', TV, and More

What else will be added to the Shop LLAP line?

LN: We’re talking about various items. We’re talking about some kind of a wristband or bracelet that says LLAP. There will be more. We don’t intend to be a gigantic operation, though. We don’t want to be. We want to keep it very personal, very simple and make sure everybody gets a good deal. We’re also giving away stuff every once in a while. Sometimes we’ll run a special and we’ll say “Get a signed Spock card along with your shirt.”

Also, and this is really interesting, I have quite a library of product that has been produced over the years – Star Trek products, Alien Voices products and so forth. I gave Dani a bunch of that stuff and I encourage her to, every once in a while, just on a whim, drop one into a package as a surprise gift. So people might buy a shirt and end up with a recording of one of the Alien Voices shows signed by me as a surprise. We also have a button that says LLAP, and that’s going out with the shirts as well.

Since we’ve got you on the line, let’s touch on some other things. You mentioned Twitter and Facebook. You are very active on them. It’s like you’re the new George Takei.

LN: It snuck up on me. I had no idea. I love it. It’s a great world out there and it’s a great way of communicating with a lot of people in a very quick way. I’m on Twitter fairly regularly. I don’t do an awful lot of tweeting. There are some people I see that tweet all day, every day. They start in the morning and say, “Good morning,” then are on it all day. I don’t do that. I pop up. I try to tweet when I’ve got something really interesting to say or some idea that I think is meaningful. I don’t tweet when I go to the drug store.

There’s so much out there right now – iPads, for example – that are unmistakably Star Trek tech becoming reality. What from Trek has not been realized yet that you hope to see someday?

LN: Well, I’d love to be able to do a mind meld. That would be very helpful. But the technology has really, astoundingly, followed some of the Star Trek items that we used. (Early) cell phones were like communicators. There are the tablets, iPads and all of that, and they have so much of the information that we used to get on the tricorder. And we’re awfully close to a lot of those items that were so wonderfully imaginative 40, 45 years ago. They’re in the culture now.

You surprised everyone by appearing on Fringe again last week. What intrigued you about how/why they brought Bell back?

LN: This is such a creative company. The William Bell character has been re-conceived and it's a fresh acting opportunity. This season finale is a stunner.

How open would you be to returning once or twice next season to help put the proper capper on the show and the character's arc?

LN: Next season is an open question. I love the show. I admire the people who make it. We’ve become friends. I think they’re wildly imaginative. If they contact me, I answer the phone. I don’t avoid them. I try to be helpful. I try to make a contribution.

The radio-play-style recordings you did with John de Lancie for your joint company, Alien Voices, are finally available in the digital format. What does it mean to you that more people, younger people, can hear those recordings now?

LN: That’s great. John and I are very good friends. I really loved doing that with him. I admire him and he’s a hardworking, very talented guy. We had a great time doing those recordings. We did some of them in person at conventions, and they always got a great audience reaction. I’m delighted that they’re available for download now and that more people can enjoy them. I really look back fondly on those shows that we did.