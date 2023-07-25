Leonard Nimoy... In His Own Words

"When Star Trek III was finished, even before it opened, Jeffrey Katzenberg, who was the head of production at the studio, called me and said, 'We’d like you to make another one.' I said, 'I need to have some more freedom. I felt too tightly controlled on this last film. I need to have some freedom to explore some ideas and do my own movie.' And he said, 'The training wheels are off. Make your own film. Give us your own image of what the film should be.' I spent a lot of time on it. I did a lot of research. I did a lot of reading. I did a lot of traveling. I went to the East Coast to meet with various scientists and to talk about what they were interested in as possible ideas to explore in the future. It was all very helpful and it all found its way into that movie in one way or another."

Approaching The Next Generation