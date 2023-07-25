Leonard Nimoy: His Life in 21 Quotes

So much has been written about Leonard Nimoy that there's little left to be said. He made an indelible mark on the world as an actor, a filmmaker, a family man, a photographer, a philanthropist and an icon. As we at StarTrek.com contemplated how best to commemorate what would have been Nimoy's 84th birthday, it hit us that no one said it better than... Nimoy himself. And so, below are quotes from Nimoy, spoken or written over the years, which more or less sequentially touch on many of the personal and professional milestones in his life and career.