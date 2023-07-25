Published Mar 26, 2015
Leonard Nimoy: His Life in 21 Quotes
So much has been written about Leonard Nimoy that there's little left to be said. He made an indelible mark on the world as an actor, a filmmaker, a family man, a photographer, a philanthropist and an icon. As we at StarTrek.com contemplated how best to commemorate what would have been Nimoy's 84th birthday, it hit us that no one said it better than... Nimoy himself. And so, below are quotes from Nimoy, spoken or written over the years, which more or less sequentially touch on many of the personal and professional milestones in his life and career.
"The miracle is this: the more we share the more we have.”
"(If I live to be 100), I hope to stay creative, but to keep my personal life at the forefront. I have three kids and six grandchildren and a great-grandson. I’m thrilled with the way their lives are developing and it’s great fun to see them grow into themselves. I’m looking forward to enjoying that, and I want to keep some of my life available for creative possibilities. You’re talking to a very, very happy, thankful, grateful guy."