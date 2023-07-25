Legacies Trilogy to Launch with Captain to Captain

Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books will launch Legacies, a special Star Trek 50th anniversary trilogy, in July, and StarTrek.com has details and an exclusive First Look at the cover of the first novel. Star Trek Legacies: Book 1: Captain to Captain is set in The Original Seriestimeline and is written by Greg Cox, the New York Times bestselling author of such other Trek adventures as The Weight of Worlds, Miasma and Child of Two Worlds

ral dilemma. Today, the legacy of that fateful occasion will compel Kirk to embark on a risky voyage back to that forbidden world—which is now deep in territory claimed by the Klingon Empire!Star Trek: Legacies: Book 1 -- Captain to Captain will run 368 pages and cost $7.99. Go to www.simonandschuster.com to pre-order the title, which will be available on June 28.