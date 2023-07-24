Learning to Love and Accept Through Star Trek

My very first memory of Star Trek was thinking how beautiful Marina Sirtis was as Deanna Troi was, adventuring through space in Star Trek: The Next Generation. I was probably only around age 5 at the time, yet I can still remember how interested I was in her character and story arc compared to the male characters on the show (sorry, Captain Picard). I didn't think much of it at the time, attributing it instead to "girl power" and the absolute joy of seeing a woman like me being treated as a man's equal. Not many of the shows I was able to watch did this, instead relegating the woman to the role of the sidekick — or worse, damsel in distress.

The real test, however, came ten years later, when the gorgeous Jeri Ryan graced the screen as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager. I was intrigued by her, drawn inexplicably to her character and her development. I looked forward to watching her on screen every week, so much so that I was actually completing my homework before Voyager's timeslot. It got to a point where I questioned myself, asking "Is this what a crush feels like?" As a teenager in an all-girls' school, my own sexuality was beginning to awaken, and I was becoming more aware of my feelings towards women. Eventually, I thought to myself, "Oh. This was what Deanna Troi was all about."

Star Trek helped solidify how I saw myself. As a child, I found myself identifying with the characters and their traits I saw on screen; Deanna Troi’s compassion, Captain Janeway’s unfaltering conviction that she was doing the absolute best and right thing for her crew, and B’Elanna’s tenacity and fire. But it was more than just that. I found myself again drawn to Seven because of her duality after being rescued by Captain Janeway — caught somewhere between being not quite human, but not quite Borg anymore either. Something about that resonated in me as a 15-year-old, though at the time I couldn’t quite put my finger on it.