For Laurence Holmes, Trek and Sports Fandoms are Two Sides of the Same Coin

Holmes would watch reruns of The Original Series with his parents, but truly became a Trekkie when TNG started airing in 1987. He was a teenager by the time “The Best of Both Worlds” and “Chain of Command” aired, and he will still stop and watch those double episodes every time he gets a chance.

“‘Chain of Command,’ where we get to view the concept of torture. It wasn't grisly violent; we were seeing someone get psychologically tortured, and I thought it was a very powerful and valuable lesson,” he said.

The lessons taught in not just Star Trek, but in much of the science fiction world, stood out for Holmes. From Nichelle Nichols’ Uhura to Avery Brooks’ Ben Sisko, Holmes always appreciated how Star Trek portrayed the future in a more inclusive way.

“They set a good tone early on. It was the 60s, and it was difficult, but there's ‘Let that Be Your Last Battlefield.’ Whether it's Roddenberry, or Serling with the Twilight Zone, some of that stuff is so ahead of its time. Every time I see something now, as an adult, I can appreciate it more than when I was 13 or 14. Some of the things that they were putting in front of you were very important in shaping the type of person that you could become, and what kind of future you can envision,” Holmes said. “I've always found it to be, even at its darkest, even at the moments where the Borg are trying to take over the Federation, or what's going on in the Delta quadrant, there was still this glimmer of hope. There was a way to work through some of that.”

Holmes sees a natural connection between himself and Sisko. They are both African-Americans, and huge baseball fans. Like Sisko, Holmes said he keeps his anger below the surface, preferring to stay calm. But Sisko is not his captain of choice.