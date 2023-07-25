Published Apr 29, 2016
Latest Roddenberry Vault Photos
Latest Roddenberry Vault Photos
The 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault is a Facebook page on which Roddenberry.com posts a photo a day in order to celebrate Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and the 50th anniversary of his enduring creation. Roddenberry's son, Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, who will serve as an executive producer on the new Star Trek television series, heads up Roddenberry.com. Once again, as we do every month, StarTrek.com is pleased to share 10 photos from Roddenberry Vault…
“Whom Gods Destroy” Script Page
Behind the Scenes Promo Photo of Sulu
Promo Photo of Uhura
Contact Sheet of Shatner on “Patterns of Force,” Roddenberry with NBC Execs on Set
Gene as a Pilot for Pan Am on the Tarmac
Original Slide of the Crew on an Alien Planet from “Mirror Mirror”
Behind the Scenes Photo of Kirk and Kang Rehearsing Their Fight from “Day of the Dove”
“Plato’s Stepchildren” FX breakdown
Multi-sheet of Bones and Majel from “The Deadly Years”
Whoopi Goldberg, Rick Berman and Gene Roddenberry on the TNG Set