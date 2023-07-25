Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 29, 2016

    Latest Roddenberry Vault Photos

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault is a Facebook page on which Roddenberry.com posts a photo a day in order to celebrate Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and the 50th anniversary of his enduring creation. Roddenberry's son, Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, who will serve as an executive producer on the new Star Trek television series, heads up Roddenberry.com. Once again, as we do every month, StarTrek.com is pleased to share 10 photos from Roddenberry Vault…

    “Whom Gods Destroy” Script Page

    Behind the Scenes Promo Photo of Sulu

    Promo Photo of Uhura

    Contact Sheet of Shatner on “Patterns of Force,” Roddenberry with NBC Execs on Set

    Gene as a Pilot for Pan Am on the Tarmac

    Original Slide of the Crew on an Alien Planet from “Mirror Mirror”

    Behind the Scenes Photo of Kirk and Kang Rehearsing Their Fight from “Day of the Dove”

    “Plato’s Stepchildren” FX breakdown

    Multi-sheet of Bones and Majel from “The Deadly Years”

    Whoopi Goldberg, Rick Berman and Gene Roddenberry on the TNG Set

