Published Jan 3, 2017
Latest Pics from the 366 Project at Roddenberry Vault
StarTrek.com is pleased to once again share the latest photos from the 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault. The latest photos include James Doohan attending the premiere of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, a pipe-smoking crewman lighting Kirstie Alley for a scene from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, page one of a letter from Gene Roddenberry to Harve Bennett voicing his concerns about elements of the Star Trek III: The Search for Spock script, a Star Trek III call sheet, Nimoy behind the camera on Star Trek III, a black and white contact sheet from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, William Shatner reading a Star Trek: The Original Series script while on a motorbike, a color Star Trek IV contact sheet featuring images of Michael Berryman and Majel and Gene Roddenberry, a Star Trek IV black and white contact sheet with shots of Majel Roddenberry and Mark Lenard, and an inter-office letter from Harve Bennett to Gene Roddenberry addressing Roddenberry's comments on the then-lastest draft of Star Trek IV.
The 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault is a Facebook page on which Roddenberry.com posts a photo a day in order to celebrate Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and the 50th anniversary of his enduring creation. As fans know, Roddenberry's son, Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, who will serve as an executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery, heads up Roddenberry.com.