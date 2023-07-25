Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Jul 13, 2016

    Latest Beyond Clips Showcase Krall and Jaylah

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Paramount Pictures has just released “Featurette: Krall” and "Scotty Meets Jaylah" which spotlights new characters portrayed by Idris Elba and Sofia Boutella. These character clips are in support of the upcoming Star Trek Beyond, giving viewers fresh glimpses of scenes and providing previously unheard snippets of dialogue.

    Additionally, IMAX released new Beyond art. Check out the picture below.

    Star Trek Beyond opens July 22.

