Latest 366 Project Photos from Roddenberry Vault

StarTrek.com, as we do each month, is pleased to share the latest photos from the 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault. The latest photos include shots of Gene Roddenberry speaking to Trek fans, a letter from an Air Force officer to Roddenberry, a fanmade Enterprise, a young fan's letter, the TOS cast visiting a Trek exhibit at a wax museum, Roddenberry's boat (note the name), Roddenberry captaining his boat, European Trek fans (circa 1970) and a contact sheet capturing moments from the 25th Anniversary Celebration at The Shrine Auditorium in 1991.