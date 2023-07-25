Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 27, 2016

    Latest 366 Project Photos from Roddenberry Vault

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, as we do each month, is pleased to share the latest photos from the 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault. The latest photos include shots of Gene Roddenberry speaking to Trek fans, a letter from an Air Force officer to Roddenberry, a fanmade Enterprise, a young fan's letter, the TOS cast visiting a Trek exhibit at a wax museum, Roddenberry's boat (note the name), Roddenberry captaining his boat, European Trek fans (circa 1970) and a contact sheet capturing moments from the 25th Anniversary Celebration at The Shrine Auditorium in 1991.

    The 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault is a Facebook page on which Roddenberry.com posts a photo a day in order to celebrate Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and the 50th anniversary of his enduring creation. As fans know, Roddenberry's son, Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, who will serve as an executive producer on the new Star Trek television series, heads up Roddenberry.com.

