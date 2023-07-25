Last Chance Lock Box Event

Greetings Captains!The Lobi Crystal Consortium (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quark Enterprises) has announced that they are no longer going to be offering the Xindi-Terrestrial Lock Box as in-game drops and rewards as of Thursday, July 16th, 2015. Now’s your opportunity to open one of these boxes for a chance at some spectacular prizes. For information on the Xindi-Terrestrial Lock Box and the items that you have a chance to win, check out our blog here.In addition, for a limited time only, we are running a special Lock Box promotion.We understand that, as a Free-to-Play game, some players may have only recently started playing Star Trek Online. This means that they may have missed out on many limited-time features that are no longer available for acquisition. In order to offer these players the opportunity to experience everything that the game has to offer, we plan to periodically run promotional events that will bring back these retired features. Our hope is that both newer players, and returning players that are leveling up new characters, will be able to take advantage of these promotions to get their hands on rewards that would otherwise be unobtainable.And so, from now until Thursday, July 16th, 2015, players will once again be able to find previously-retired Lock Boxes dropping while playing content in Star Trek Online. This includes the:Xindi-Terrestrial Lock BoxVdaawaur Lock BoxDelta Expedition Lock BoxXindi Lock BoxUndine Lock BoxHirogen Lock BoxVoth Lock BoxElachi Lock BoxTal Shiar Lock BoxDominion Lock BoxTemporal Lock BoxTholian Lock BoxFerengi Lock BoxCardassian Lock BoxIn order to get your hands on these retired boxes, you need do nothing outside the ordinary – simply play the content you already enjoy experiencing in Star Trek Online. The chance to receive any of these Lock Boxes is the same across the entirety of the game.Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit startrekonline.com, register for a free account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, just log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.