Published Sep 5, 2014
Landing Soon: Star Trek Luggage Tags, Coin Purses and Wallets
Star Trek luggage tags, wallets and coin purses are all on the way from Crowded Coop, via Entertainment Earth. Blue, gold and red uniform luggage tags will be out later this month, for example, each priced at $9.99, while luggage tags featuring images of Kirk, Spock and Dr. McCoy are set to be introduced in November (for $9.99 each).
Also in September, Crowded Coop will offer red, gold and blue uniform coin purses, complete with the Starfleet insignia. They'll cost $9.99 a piece. And available later this month will be a Tribble coin purse... in the shape of a Tribble. It will sell for $12.99 and it's just as awesome as you think it is.
Then, in November, fans can order Spock and Scotty graphic coin purses, which feature Spock flashing the Vulcan greeting and the phrase Live Long and Prosper in quotes, and Scotty set against a pile of Tribbles and the line "They'll be no tribble at all" in quotes. The coin purses will cost $9.99 each.
And, if you're searching the galaxy for a new wallet, Crowded Coop will beam up both a men's wallet and a ladies' wallet this month. The men's version is a bi-fold wallet that features a built-in etched stainless steel money clip, tri-color stitching detail, inner slots for cards and ID, and a back perforated fabric pocket. The ladies' edition is a tri-fold faux leather wallet with a snap closure, applique, embroidery, foil deboss artwork on the front, slots for cards, an ID window, checkbook and money pockets, as well as a back zipper pocket with a deboss gold foil Star Trek logo patch. The wallets will sell for $24.99 each.
Check out the luggage tags, coin purses and wallets that are available for pre-order now at www.EntertainmentEarth.com.