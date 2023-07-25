Landing Soon: Star Trek Luggage Tags, Coin Purses and Wallets

Then, in November, fans can order Spock and Scotty graphic coin purses, which feature Spock flashing the Vulcan greeting and the phrase Live Long and Prosper in quotes, and Scotty set against a pile of Tribbles and the line "They'll be no tribble at all" in quotes. The coin purses will cost $9.99 each.

And, if you're searching the galaxy for a new wallet, Crowded Coop will beam up both a men's wallet and a ladies' wallet this month. The men's version is a bi-fold wallet that features a built-in etched stainless steel money clip, tri-color stitching detail, inner slots for cards and ID, and a back perforated fabric pocket. The ladies' edition is a tri-fold faux leather wallet with a snap closure, applique, embroidery, foil deboss artwork on the front, slots for cards, an ID window, checkbook and money pockets, as well as a back zipper pocket with a deboss gold foil Star Trek logo patch. The wallets will sell for $24.99 each.