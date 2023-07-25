La-La Land Unveils Starfleet Insignia-shaped Vinyl

La-La Land Records will beam into Comic-Con International later this month, celebrating Star Trek's big 5-0 with the Star Trek 50th Anniversary Starfleet Insignia-shaped Die-Cut 12" Vinyl Single, featuring the Star Trek: The Original Series Season One and Season Three Main Title themes on 180-gram, gold-colored vinyl, die-cut in a shape inspired by the iconic Starfleet insignia.

The Season One TOS Main Title was heard throughout the heavens for the very first time in 1966, heralding the launch of the Starship Enterprise and a television program that would weave its way into the human experience forever. That defining moment is captured and celebrated on the collectible release. Specifically, the single features The Main Title (Season Three – Soprano Version, long ending, stereo) on Side A (1:01), and The Main Title (Season One – Cello Version, short ending, mono) on Side B (0:51). The golden-hued single stands 10 3/8’’ tall and 6 ¼’’ wide, and is housed in an attractive jacket showcasing the iconic Starship Enterprise in battle, amidst the vast wonders of space.

Limited to 1701 units, the Star Trek 50th Anniversary Starfleet Insignia-shaped Die-Cut 12" Vinyl Single will premiere at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, to be held from July 21-24. It will be available for purchase during the con at the Geek/La-La Land Records booth (#4536). It will also be available for purchase directly from www.lalalandrecords.com starting on July 26.

The retail price is $24.98.