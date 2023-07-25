La-La Land Celebrates 10 Years Of The TOS Soundtrack

Star Trek fans in Hollywood, put it on your calendars: Monday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. That night at the historic Egyptian Theater, La-La Land Records will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the release of the Star Trek: The Original Series Soundtrack Collection AND a screening of the acclaimed TOS episodes “Mirror, Mirror” and “Amok Time.” Following the episode screenings, fans will be treated to a special discussion with TOS composer Gerald Fried and Trek writer David Gerrold, with Jeff Bond, TOS soundtrack co-producer/veteran Trek music journalist, serving as host.

Further, the event will be free for all attendees, each of whom will receive a complimentary small popcorn and soda, as well as the opportunity to win a tee-shirt during a giveaway. And, La-La Land Records will have the Star Trek: The Original Series Soundtrack Collection on hand for purchase, a day in advance of the official December 4 release. It will cost $225, which includes tax.