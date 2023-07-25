Kurt Larson of Information Society Talks Trek Cruise II

Our understanding is that Adam Nimoy played a key role in securing the rights to the Trek samples…

For me, that’s one of the most interesting bits of Information Society lore. We finally finished mixing and recording the album in '87, but that was a very scary time for labels around the concept of digital sampling. A lot of arguing was going on legally. "Is this OK?" You had stuff like Vanilla Ice taking that bit from the Queen song a couple of years later, which itself was ripped off from another song. There was a lot of stuff going on with rap, in the hip hop community, with scratching, meaning you put a scratch on the record and allowed it to get into a loop, and then start talking over that. They didn't feel like they were plagiarizing. It was a whole new art form to them. But from the point of view of intellectual property lawyers who think, "Hey, that's our stuff, you can't do that," it was a chaotic time and the labels were frightened.

One day at Warner Brothers, somebody noticed, "Hey, this song's got Paramount's property all over it. Paramount's not going to allow us to do this. Oh, my God." So, they didn't release the album. They sat on it. They didn't know what to do. The album languished for months. Our representative at Warner Bros. kept trying to make this happen, saying, "Just call Paramount, offer them some money for the use of their little speech clips from Star Trek, and we'll be fine." Paramount... what interest did they have in doing that? You got somebody working at Paramount who gets this weird-ass letter or phone call from somebody saying, "Hey, we want to pay you some money to use a bunch of clips from your Star Trek property in our weird-ass dance album." Well, the person with that job says, "Hmm, if I just don't do anything, there's no risk to me. If I say yes, I might get fired." So obviously, nothing was going to happen.

That went on for almost nine months. But by one of those points of bizarre, unpredictable luck, our rep at Warner Brothers, Kevin Laffey, was friends with Adam Nimoy, who at the time was a music business lawyer in Los Angeles. Our rep called Adam and said, "Can you help? Can you talk to your dad? Does he have any pull at Paramount?" Adam took this to Leonard. Even though at the time their relationship was kind of strained, he took this to his dad and said, "Dad, can you help me out with this? Can you talk to people at Paramount? Warner Brothers will give Paramount money, you give Warner Brothers permission, and that's it. No one has to do anything else." Leonard took it to Paramount and said, "Hey guys, can you do this?" And they did. That cleared the way. It was only when Leonard himself intervened on our behalf, that our first album came out.

You weren’t sure, for a while, if this story was true, right?

I wondered for a long time whether the way it was told to me was really the way it happened, because it sounded a little fluffed-up to make it more interesting. About 15 years later, I was lucky enough to meet Leonard Nimoy in San Francisco, where I live now ... because he was there promoting his photography book, Shekhina. We talked for half an hour because he was there with no one around him ... which I couldn't believe. I said, "Hey, I've always been told this thing about how you did this for our album and I always wondered if that was true." He thought for a minute and said, "Oh, yes. I do recall that. Adam brought that to me. Did that album ever come out?" So, he'd never heard it. Nimoy is the only member of the original cast I ever got to meet, although if I'm lucky I'll get to say hi to George Takei on the cruise.