Anton Yelchin, when he took over the role of Pavel Chekov, did so with the blessing of his predecessor, Walter Koenig. Now, in a scenario no one ever could have imagined, the 79-year-old Koenig is paying tribute to the much younger actor, as Yelchin was just 27 years old when he was crushed by his car in a fatal accident at home on June 19. In a statement made to The Hollywood Reporter on June 20, Koenig recalled meeting Yelchin on the set of Star Trek (2009).