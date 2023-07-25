Koenig, Dorn & Sirtis Set for Destination Star Trek

Walter Koenig, Michael Dorn and Marina Sirtis are the latest additions to the celebrity guest list for the Destination Star Trek Birmingham event, to be held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, England, from October 19-21, 2018.

Koenig, Dorn and Sirtis join the previously announced William Shatner, Armin Shimerman, Aron Eisenberg, Linda Park and Max Grodenchik at Destination Star Trek, Europe’s official Star Trek convention.

As previously reported, this will be Destination Star Trek's second visit to Birmingham, and in a world first, to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Armin Shimerman will appear in costume and makeup as Quark. It'll be a one-time only event exclusive to Destination Star Trek Birmingham that will include photoshoots with attendees.In addition to autographs, photos and panels, fans will be able to take command of the bridge on the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 and NCC-1701-D, plus see original props and costumes in the Destination Star Trek Museum. More guests and activities will be announced in the near future.Destination Star Trek Birmingham is organized by Massive Events, in association with Showmasters and Media 10.