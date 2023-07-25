Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 18, 2017

    Koenig, Dorn & Sirtis Set for Destination Star Trek

    Koenig, Dorn & Sirtis Set for Destination Star Trek

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Walter Koenig, Michael Dorn and Marina Sirtis are the latest additions to the celebrity guest list for the Destination Star Trek Birmingham event, to be held at  the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, England, from October 19-21, 2018.

    Koenig, Dorn and Sirtis join the previously announced William Shatner, Armin Shimerman, Aron Eisenberg, Linda Park and Max Grodenchik at Destination Star Trek, Europe’s official Star Trek convention.

    As previously reported, this will be Destination Star Trek's second visit to Birmingham, and in a world first, to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Armin Shimerman will appear in costume and makeup as Quark. It'll be a one-time only event exclusive to Destination Star Trek Birmingham that will include photoshoots with attendees.In addition to autographs, photos and panels, fans will be able to take command of the bridge on the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 and NCC-1701-D, plus see original props and costumes in the Destination Star Trek Museum. More guests and activities will be announced in the near future.Destination Star Trek Birmingham is organized by Massive Events, in association with Showmasters and Media 10.

    Get Updates By Email

    Topics
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top