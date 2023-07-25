Koenig and Postmaster General Unveil Trek Stamps at Mission NY

The colorful stamps -- which are digital illustrations -- depict the Starship Enterprise inside the outline of a Starfleet insignia against a gold background, the silhouette of a crewman in a transporter against a red background, the silouette of the Enterprise from above against a green background and the Enterprise inside the outline of the Vulcan salute against a blue background.

They were created by Jason Kernevich and Dustin Summers, collectively known as The Heads of State. They've worked together for more than 10 years and, as co-creative directors, they've created award-winning posters, book covers, branding and illustrations for a diverse and impressive list of clients, including The New York Times, Nike, New Balance, Wired, The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, and musicians Iron & Wine, The Decembrists and Wilco.

Describing the creation of the Star Trek stamps, they explained, "Our process was to create imagery that speaks to the iconic quality of the Star Trek series and its vast visual language as well as alludes to the aesthetic of 1960s science fiction."

Go to USPS Store to order the Star Trek Forever stamps.