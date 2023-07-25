Klingons, Andorians, Vulcans and Tellarites, Oh My!

Vulcans, Andorians, Tellarites and Klingons, oh my! What a sight it was, all these disparate aliens teaming up – joined by Michael Burnham, nearly derailed by Ash Tyler – to take on the Terran Empire in “The Wolf Inside,” this past weekend’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. The hour was loaded with “Firsts” for Discovery and throwbacks/tributes to Trek’s Mirror past. StarTrek.com breaks it down:

A Different Kind of Rebel Alliance

The misdeeds of Humans in the Mirror Universe have made reluctant allies of such longtime Trek favorites as the Klingons, Tellarites, Andorians and Vulcans. It’s the answer to Burnham’s question, “How have you come to compromise and embrace each other?” Think about that for a moment. A powerful, trenchant, timely notion. But the fight is just getting started, for, as Mirror Voq noted, “The Humans seek Klingon extinction,” and as, Burnham replied, “The Terrans will not stop until all of his enemies are destroyed.”

Like Son, Like Father