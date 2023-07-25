Published Apr 24, 2014
Klingon Warnog Now Available
Klingon Warnog Now Available
StarTrek.com previously reported that Klingon Warnog was on the way from Federation of Beer. Well, now we can share the news that Klingon Warnog will make first contact in Alberta, Canada, on April 24.
Brewed by Tin Man Brewing of Evansville, Indiana, Klingon Warnog is a high-quality Roggen Dunkel – or Dark Rye – that captures the warrior essence of the Klingon culture with its unique and bold taste by incorporating rye malt into a modern Dunkelweizen grain bill.
The Federation of Beer will be attending the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo from April 24th – 27th, as well as attending a Star Trek-themed After Party at Beer Revolution Downtown on April 26th at 8:00 p.m. Star Trek fans should be sure to check out Klingon Warnog and also Federation of Beer’s other new Trek-themed beverage, Vulcan Ale.
For additional details visit Federation of Beer’s Facebook page or visit www.federationofbeer.com.