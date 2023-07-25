Klingon Warnog Now Available

StarTrek.com previously reported that Klingon Warnog was on the way from Federation of Beer. Well, now we can share the news that Klingon Warnog will make first contact in Alberta, Canada, on April 24.

Brewed by Tin Man Brewing of Evansville, Indiana, Klingon Warnog is a high-quality Roggen Dunkel – or Dark Rye – that captures the warrior essence of the Klingon culture with its unique and bold taste by incorporating rye malt into a modern Dunkelweizen grain bill.