Klingon Warnog Invading Seattle This Weekend

Klingon Warnog's invasion of America will continue this week, with the the Star Trek-themed, high-quality Roggen Dunkelweiss, or Danish Rye Beer, set to be showcased at the Seattle International Beerfest and at The Raygun Lounge in Seattle. The Klingon Warnog, which is produced by The Federation of Beer, will be available for sampling at the Seattle International Beerfest, taking place on Friday, August 22 (12 noon to 10 p.m.), Saturday, August 23 (12 noon to 10 p.m.) and Sunday, August 24 (12 noon to 7 p.m.) at the Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion and Lawn (located at 305 Harrison Street in Seattle). Visit www.seattlebeerfest.com for details.

The Raygun Lounge will serve as the home to the latest First Contact: Klingon Warnog party, with Emerald City Comic Con and The Raygun Lounge sponsoring the event, which will be held at 7 p.m. on August 22. There will be cosplay, there will be swag and, of course, there will be Klingons toasting with the Warnog. The Raygun Lounge is located at 501 East Pine Street in Seattle. Visit www.gammaraygamestore.com/ and www.emeraldcitycomicon.com for details.