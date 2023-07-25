Published Jul 21, 2014
Klingon Warnog Beer Available in U.S. Week of July 28
All we can say is... Qapla'! Klingon Warnog beer will at long last be available in the United States the week of July 28, via The Federation of Beer and Indiana-based Tin Man Brewing Company. The Star Trek-themed beer, a high-quality Roggen Dunkelweiss, or Danish Rye Beer, will be available at select liquor stores and bars in Indiana and Washington State. Klingon Warnog Ale is brewed to capture the warrior essence of the Klingon culture with its bold and unique taste.
To celebrate the Klingon Warnog's availability expansion, The Federation of Beer will, over the next year, introduce "premiere" launch parties under the banner, First Contact: Klingon Warnog. The first events will be held in Evansville and Indianapolis, Indiana, on July 26, with additional launch parties to be announced next month.
Below are details about the first two First Contact: Klingon Warnog events:
(NOTE: Attendees will receive a complimentary pass to see 80's pop star Tiffany at the Tropicana Evansville Boogie Nights; sponsored by The Federation of Beer, Tropicana Evansville, Comic Quest.)
and
(NOTE: Attendees will be treated to a free special performance by the popular Star Trek tribute band Five Year Mission; sponsored by The Federation of Beer, Scotty's Brewhouse and Downtown Comics.)
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com and www.federationofbeer.com for details about future First Contact: Klingon Warnog premieres.