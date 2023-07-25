Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 4, 2016

    Klingon Mug and Collector Lapel Pins Ready to Beam Up

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Coop has just revealed several new Star Trek-themed products that are in stock now at the EMP Museum's site, namely a Klingon Drinking Mug and a series of Collector's Lapel Pins. The mug is a 22-ounce brushed stainless steel mug that features discreet engraving for those of us who are fluent in Klingon. Also included is a recipe card with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic recipes for Klingon Bloodwine. The mug sells for $24.99. Go HERE to purchase.

    The Star Trek 50th Anniversary Collectible Pins set features 15 regular designs from across Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation, and the come in blind packs contain one limited-edition pin per pack. Also, be on the lookout for a rare 16th "chase piece," with one guaranteed in each box of 36.  Each pin costs $15.00. Go HERE to purchase.

