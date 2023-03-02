The Klingon Language Is Star Trek's Secret Empathetic Weapon

Klingon goes far beyond simply being spoken on the show — it's extremely popular as a language for learning. According to Okrent, in her book In the Land of Invented Languages, Klingon is second only to Esperanto in terms of the number of speakers, and Esperanto is a language that was devised for a function purpose in real life. She also describes the phenomenon of Star Trek as an obsession and love, and she suggests that Klingon is so popular because the challenge of learning it is actually the most engaging and interesting part about it. Klingon is a form of language and communication familiar to us, but the difficult-to-learn, alien quality of the constructed language is so fascinating that it brings in even more fans and learners. This quality of estrangement in Klingon allows viewers to connect empathetically with Star Trek, but the language rooted enough in our own cognitive understanding of language that we can both learn it like we can any other language and understand how it functions in the world of Star Trek.

Klingon is only one example of constructed languages in television, film, literature, and other works of sci-fi and more. However, it is one of the most well-known and has such a strong linguistic basis that the extent to which someone could speak in Klingon is nearly the same as English. Okrent estimates that there are perhaps at most a few dozen fluent Klingon speakers. Being one of the most complete examples of a constructed language, Klingon is on the extreme end of the spectrum, as many constructed languages in science fiction television are only developed enough for the sake of being seen on television or in other mediums (think Kryptonian — sorry, Superman and Supergirl).

But other fully constructed languages are also growing in popularity — think about how languages like Dothraki and Valyrian (both constructed languages built for the show by linguist David J. Peterson) contribute to the life-like, extraordinary fleshed-out world of Game of Thrones. Yet the depth and breadth of Klingon’s vocabulary, popularity, and ability for usage places Klingon in the unique position of being both linguistically and artistically supported by academic communities and the public, which makes it hugely popular around the world. The communities that are passionate about Star Trek and Klingon are enormous — linguistics and popular culture nerd finally have something to talk about together at a con!