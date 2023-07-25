Published Jan 27, 2017
Klingon Imperial Porter Beer Ready for Human Consumption
Klingon Imperial Porter Beer Ready for Human Consumption
Shmaltz Brewing Company has just unveiled Klingon Imperial Porter, the first of three limited Star Trek beer releases it will offer in 2017. Klingon Imperial Porter features the following malts: Specialty 2-Row, Vienna, Melanoidin, Crystal, Honey, and Pale Chocolate, as well as the following hops: Columbus and Vanguard.
The 7.3% ABV Klingon Imperial Porter boasts ruby undertones that pay homage to Klingon Bloodwine and to the fallen warriors who hold honor above life. A four pack will be priced at approximately $10.99, while a case will sell for approximately $60. Look for the Klingon Imperial Porter soon at bars and in stores in states including NY, MA, Washington D.C./MD, NJ, IL, OH, FL, NC, SC, AZ, NV, CA, MO, MI and KS, with more to come.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about Shmaltz's other upcoming Star Trek-inspired beers set for release in 2017, as well as for details about tasting events across the country.