Klingon Imperial Porter Beer Ready for Human Consumption

The 7.3% ABV Klingon Imperial Porter boasts ruby undertones that pay homage to Klingon Bloodwine and to the fallen warriors who hold honor above life. A four pack will be priced at approximately $10.99, while a case will sell for approximately $60. Look for the Klingon Imperial Porter soon at bars and in stores in states including NY, MA, Washington D.C./MD, NJ, IL, OH, FL, NC, SC, AZ, NV, CA, MO, MI and KS, with more to come.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about Shmaltz's other upcoming Star Trek-inspired beers set for release in 2017, as well as for details about tasting events across the country.