    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 17, 2014

    Klingon Found in Space Station

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you were going to Instagram from space, what would you wear? Well, if you're NASA astronaut Steve Swanson, who's currently calling the International Space Station home, the answer to that question would be a tee-shirt emblazoned with the Klingon Empire symbol. For the record, Swanson also posted a shot of him wearing a Firefly shirt, but we're choosing to focus on his choice of Star Trek attire.

    So, what Trek shirt would YOU wear? Let us know in the comments section below.

