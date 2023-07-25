Published Apr 20, 2016
Klingon D7 Battle Cruiser Ready for Action
There's a double dose of news from Eaglemoss this week. First, the latest ship to hit stores in the U.S. is the Klingon D7 battle cruiser – a model that has been produced with careful reference to the original series and uses completely new tooling. The magazine includes many of Matt Jefferies' original drawings.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released. If you haven’t subscribed to the Eaglemoss collection, you can still start from the beginning. Sign up at http://www.st-starships.com/