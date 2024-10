neH bIQ ghaywI' pa'? The Star Trek Klingon Bathrobe is the answer. And, yes, such a thing truly exists, courtesy of our friends at Robe Factory. The soft, comfortable Star Trek Klingon bathrobe features the emblem of the Klingon Empire and sash.

The Star Trek Klingon Bathrobe costs $69.95 and is available now in the Star Trek Store. Visit the store at Shop.StarTrek.com to purchase it.