Kirk's Command Chair Bean Bag Cover Ready for Action

We're not sure this is the best Star Trek-themed gift ever, but it's got to be one of them, right? The Star Trek Kirk's Command Chair Bean Bag Cover, once filled (and you provide your own fill), let's you play Enterprise captain in style. Control panels on the silver and black bean bag cover include a communications button and speaker; a visual display; buttons and lights for yellow alert, red alert and to jettison a pod; and several other unspecified lights and buttons to call whatever you wish to call them.

The Kirk's Command Chair Bean Bag Cover measures 34 1/2" x 24 1/2" x 39" and is made of 100% polyester. It's in stock now, priced at $89.99. Go to www.ThinkGeek.com to purchase.