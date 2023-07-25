Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 18, 2016

    Kirk's Command Chair Bean Bag Cover Ready for Action

    Kirk's Command Chair Bean Bag Cover Ready for Action

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    We're not sure this is the best Star Trek-themed gift ever, but it's got to be one of them, right? The Star Trek Kirk's Command Chair Bean Bag Cover, once filled (and you provide your own fill), let's you play Enterprise captain in style. Control panels on the silver and black bean bag cover include a communications button and speaker; a visual display; buttons and lights for yellow alert, red alert and to jettison a pod; and several other unspecified lights and buttons to call whatever you wish to call them.

    The Kirk's Command Chair Bean Bag Cover measures 34 1/2" x 24 1/2" x 39" and is made of 100% polyester. It's in stock now, priced at $89.99. Go to www.ThinkGeek.com to purchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top