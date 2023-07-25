Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 28, 2017

    Kirk's Brother Accused of Murder in IDW's Sam

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    And the latest Star Trek: New Visions adventure from photo-manipulator John Byrne and IDW Publishing is... Sam. Available on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Sam centers on James Kirk, who faces the greatest challenge of his life when his own brother is accused of murder. StarTrek.com is pleased to share a First Look at the cover and exclusive preview pages.

    Star Trek: New Visions -- Sam runs 48 pages and will cost $7.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.

