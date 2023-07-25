Kirk vs. Picard: An Enduring Debate

Back in summer 1991, freelancer Rick Marin rang me on TV Guide’s behalf. Interview please? Sure! So, he quizzed me (as Editor of Starlog and licensed Trek movie and Next Gen magazines) all about Captains James T. Kirk and Jean-Luc Picard. Like the others interrogated, I was considered both a Trek fan and a Trek expert. Marin and I talked for 15 minutes or so. Then, he asked me one fateful question — and I replied... well, I’ll tell you later. However, just as soon as I answered, I knew I had said too much, and, furthermore, realized that my latest hot quote was certainly destined to land a prominent place in the piece.You’ve probably had this experience yourself. In daily conversations, you may tell someone else (or hear from them) a pithy line of dialogue. Instantly, you recognize that this line is gonna cause grief, perhaps haunt you to the End of Days. Here are a few common examples: "Let’s just be friends." "We need it tomorrow." "I’d like to see other people." "Yes, you do look fat in that." As soon as you say (or hear) words like those, you might prefer having zipped your mouth and/or boxed your ears instead. Because "This means trouble!" Well, that’s how I felt about my answer.When I’ve been the guy doing the questioning, this species of sizzling statement has just leapt out of the ether and grabbed me during the interview. I immediately knew that this perfect quote from Stephen King, Denise Crosby or John Lasseter was THE ONE to begin or end my yet-to-be-written article. Those words had sent my "Spidey Sense" tingling. I’ve discussed this "lightning strikes with a quote" phenomena in shop talks with pals. Other writers have experienced it, too, but this is the first time I felt its power as an interviewee.Several weeks later, TV Guide (cover-dated August 31-September 5, 1991) hit newsstands just as Star Trek began celebrating its 25th Anniversary (having bowed September 8, 1966). Coverlines promised several appropriate features inside, but the cover itself was a painting by Kinuko Y. Craft depicting the two Captains. What had begun (I theorize) as an anniversary tie-in had apparently evolved into more of a "concept cover" with its own special "hook" to excite reader interest and prompt point-of-purchase sale. I can’t testify to any inside info as to how TV Guide crafted its 52 yearly covers (though I knew one of its movie critics, Maitland McDonagh). Nonetheless, having been part of devising almost 500 magazine covers myself (including Trek anniversaries), this interpretation seems plausible to me. In short, I believe TV Guide had only planned to celebrate Trek’s 25th, but the "Kirk vs. Picard" idea then proved "sexier," with real potential to actually increase per copy sales by intriguing (and maybe angering) fans. In this scenario, the anniversary was downplayed and the Clash of the Captains extravaganza upgraded from sidebar to cover story. Now the major coverline, this says it all, ballyhoos: "IT’S KIRK VS. PICARD Experts and fans debate who’s best."