Kirk, Uhura & Spock Fragrances Beaming to Europe

The Spock fragrance will be released in blue with silver detail. The Spock scent goes hand in hand with its character and sets an aura of superior logic and intellect. A noble mixture of tangerine, cardamom and pineapple opens this excellent aromatic fragrance creation within its top note. This harmonious scent accord leads into the warm heart note which is dominated by lavender, violet leaves and pink pepper. To round off this exquisite arrangement of high-quality perfumery ingredients and to complete this outstanding composition, patchouli, suede and cedarwood have been used for the base note.

The Kirk and Spock fragrances are for men and will come as individual 50 ml Eau de Toilettes, while the Uhura fragrance is for women and will be available as a 50 ml Eau de Parfum.

Look for the Kirk, Uhura and Spock fragrances in European stores by June 2017.