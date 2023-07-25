Published Mar 17, 2017
Kirk, Uhura & Spock Fragrances Beaming to Europe
Europe will soon smell wonderful -- and that's because the perfume house Lifestyle Licence will launch a line of fragrances this summer in the European market inspired by Captain Kirk, Lt. Uhura and Spock. Almost as cool, the perfume bottles will be tailor-made to resemble a Star Trek communicator, with each bottle representative of the color of the respective character's uniform.
According to Lifestyle License:
The James T. Kirk fragrance will be released in a transparent black with gold detail. Kirk’s composition has an emotional masculine impact inspired by the truly brave charisma of Captain James T. Kirk. The high-quality creation is initiated by bergamot, lavender, apple and grapefruit chords which gently but determinately introduce into the floral and very coherent heart note consisting of lily of valley, rose, geranium and violet. This versatile composition is supported by a warm base note created out of tonka, cinnamon, leather, sandalwood and patchouli that completes this intense fragrance experience.
The Uhura fragrance will be released in red with gold detail. The fragrance is a floral composition that resembles the soul of a woman who did so much for emancipation, not only on board of the U.S.S. Enterprise, but also in real life. The harmonious arrangement of this Eau de Parfum starts with fruity top notes consisting of bergamot, mango, grapefruit and neroli. The heart note presents itself more flowery with premium chords of orange blossoms, violet leaves and jasmine. The combination of cedarwood, musk, amber, and sandalwood is used to grant this perfume with Uhura’s sensuality and to complete this all in all perfect creation.
The Spock fragrance will be released in blue with silver detail. The Spock scent goes hand in hand with its character and sets an aura of superior logic and intellect. A noble mixture of tangerine, cardamom and pineapple opens this excellent aromatic fragrance creation within its top note. This harmonious scent accord leads into the warm heart note which is dominated by lavender, violet leaves and pink pepper. To round off this exquisite arrangement of high-quality perfumery ingredients and to complete this outstanding composition, patchouli, suede and cedarwood have been used for the base note.
The Kirk and Spock fragrances are for men and will come as individual 50 ml Eau de Toilettes, while the Uhura fragrance is for women and will be available as a 50 ml Eau de Parfum.
Look for the Kirk, Uhura and Spock fragrances in European stores by June 2017.