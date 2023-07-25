Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 6, 2016

    Kirk, Spock & Uhura Barbie Dolls Coming Soon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Mattel will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Trek with a trio of Barbie Collector Star Trek 50th Anniversary Dolls inspired by Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Uhura. The dolls, for adult collectors and due to ship in the near future, will be sculpted in the images of William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and Nichelle Nichols, with the individual dolls featuring a fully articulated body and sporting an authentic replication of their respective TOS

    res 13"H by 3.3"W by 7"L. Go to www.thebarbiecollection.com to pre-order.

