    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 7, 2017

    Kirk & Spock Statue Paperweights Ready to Beam Up

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Icon Heroes has just announced that they're producing Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock statue paperweight sets that will be available this month. The exclusive sets will also be extremely limited, with just 150 sets made worldwide.

    Each of the Star Trek Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock Statue Paperweights stands approximately 7.5 inches tall and weighs 1.5 pounds. They're also cast in high-quality resin, individually numbered and expertly painted. A certificate of authenticity will be included in each box.

    The sets cost $109.99 and are available now for pre-order. Icon Heroes will ship the products later this month. Go to www.iconheroes.com to beam yours up.

