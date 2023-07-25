Published Mar 27, 2016
Kirk & Spock Statue Paperweights
Icon Heroes will, late this summer, begin shipping Star Trek: The Original Series-style Captain James T. Kirk and Mr. Spock statue paperweights, and today StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the products.
The Kirk statue paperweight stands 7.5" tall, while the Spock statue paperweight reaches nearly 8" tall. Both are cast in high-quality resin and expertly painted.The Kirk and Spock paperweights will cost $50 each and are set to ship in August.