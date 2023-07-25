Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 27, 2016

    Kirk & Spock Statue Paperweights

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Icon Heroes will, late this summer, begin shipping Star Trek: The Original Series-style Captain James T. Kirk and Mr. Spock statue paperweights, and today StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the products.

    The Kirk statue paperweight stands 7.5" tall, while the Spock statue paperweight reaches nearly 8" tall. Both are cast in high-quality resin and expertly painted.The Kirk and Spock paperweights will cost $50 each and are set to ship in August.

